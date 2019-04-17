Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,146,008.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,375,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375,106 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 496,631 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Citigroup upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.61.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $72.51. 715,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,054. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 12.83%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/murphy-middleton-hinkle-parker-inc-trims-stake-in-emerson-electric-co-emr.html.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.