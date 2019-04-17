Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes Position in Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Addus Homecare by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Addus Homecare by 547.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Addus Homecare in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Addus Homecare by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after buying an additional 102,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Addus Homecare by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADUS opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $870.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.21. Addus Homecare Co. has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $77.82.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.27 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.38%. Analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Addus Homecare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Addus Homecare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

In other Addus Homecare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $34,351.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Zoccoli sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $46,064.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $683,286 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

