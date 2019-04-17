Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes $185,000 Position in Cohu, Inc. (COHU)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:COHU opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $601.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.39. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $27.83.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.
COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.
About Cohu
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.
