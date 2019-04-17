Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes $185,000 Position in Cohu, Inc. (COHU)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $601.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.39. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $27.83.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.50 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-takes-185000-position-in-cohu-inc-cohu.html.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.