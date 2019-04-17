Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases New Holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manikay Partners LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth $9,606,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 2,374.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 126,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 278.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 109,277 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,427,000 after acquiring an additional 95,115 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 801,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after acquiring an additional 79,988 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVAC opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.24). Penn Virginia had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 48.83%. The business had revenue of $124.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PVAC shares. BidaskClub lowered Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Capital One Financial lowered Penn Virginia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

