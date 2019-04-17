MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $3.55 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,282,386,000 after buying an additional 1,094,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in United Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,282,386,000 after buying an additional 1,094,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,035,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,753,662,000 after buying an additional 6,347,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,219,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,563,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,431,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,738,025,000 after buying an additional 649,983 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 9,620 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $1,145,934.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,243,888.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 862 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $104,914.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,770 shares of company stock worth $12,153,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. OTR Global downgraded United Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on United Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $135.34 on Wednesday. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.15. The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

