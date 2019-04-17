M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.99 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTB. Robert W. Baird lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.25.

NYSE:MTB opened at $168.28 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $187.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,876,000 after purchasing an additional 234,015 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,947,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,195,000 after buying an additional 2,532,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,761,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,067,000 after buying an additional 43,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,704,000 after buying an additional 95,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,785,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $865,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,416.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $60,469.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,464 shares in the company, valued at $242,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,668 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

