MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.10.

MSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut MSA Safety from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $98.30 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

In related news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,602,096.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Lambert sold 24,592 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $2,545,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSA. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSA stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $105.47. 5,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.31. MSA Safety has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $110.83.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $361.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.32 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

