MRC Global (MRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of MRC Global from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of MRC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MRC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.56.

MRC stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MRC Global has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.96.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MRC Global had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $572,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,177.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Bowhay sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $256,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,729.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in MRC Global by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 21,479 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in MRC Global by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,082,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 200,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in MRC Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,664,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after buying an additional 142,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,257,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,905,000 after buying an additional 1,362,284 shares during the last quarter.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

