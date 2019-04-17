Mosaic Co (MOS) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $18,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mosaic by 3,480.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,688,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

NYSE:MOS opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mosaic Co (MOS) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/mosaic-co-mos-shares-bought-by-retirement-systems-of-alabama.html.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.