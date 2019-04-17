MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (MOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MorphoSys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.20). MorphoSys posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MorphoSys will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MorphoSys.

Separately, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

MorphoSys stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. 32,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,042. MorphoSys has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $35.90.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

