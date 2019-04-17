Morgan Stanley Raises JD.Com (JD) Price Target to $28.00

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JD. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price objective on JD.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on JD.Com from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $38.00 price objective on JD.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

JD opened at $29.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -997.00 and a beta of 1.32. JD.Com has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $45.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in JD.Com by 298.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its stake in JD.Com by 37.3% in the first quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 332,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,368 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

