Morgan Stanley Raises BlackRock (BLK) Price Target to $545.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $536.00 to $545.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLK. Citigroup reduced their target price on BlackRock from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $427.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.45.

BLK traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $464.49. The stock had a trading volume of 124,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,267. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $360.79 and a 1 year high of $557.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.48. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $2,273,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.29, for a total value of $1,259,385.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,650 shares of company stock valued at $57,774,089 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

