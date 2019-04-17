Morgan Stanley Raises BlackRock (BLK) Price Target to $545.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $536.00 to $545.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLK. Citigroup reduced their target price on BlackRock from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $427.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.45.
BLK traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $464.49. The stock had a trading volume of 124,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,267. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $360.79 and a 1 year high of $557.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $2,273,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.29, for a total value of $1,259,385.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,650 shares of company stock valued at $57,774,089 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
