Morgan Stanley (MS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $55.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC set a $48.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.81.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $675,209.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,779.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,228,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,962,000 after buying an additional 5,418,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,970,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,686,000 after buying an additional 956,583 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,267,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,353,000 after buying an additional 476,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,072.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,548,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 13,223,517 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

