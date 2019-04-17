Moneynet Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Moneynet token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, CoinZest and Allbit. Over the last seven days, Moneynet has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Moneynet has a total market cap of $476,503.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.01530990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002840 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Moneynet Profile

Moneynet Profile

Moneynet (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2013. Moneynet's total supply is 27,927,628,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,915,752,161 tokens. The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io . The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet .

The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio

Buying and Selling Moneynet

Moneynet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Allbit and CoinZest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

