Monero Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Billion (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $67.43 or 0.01290172 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Coinut, Gate.io and Ovis. Monero has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $99.60 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00014794 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000770 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007253 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 16,925,444 coins. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, TradeOgre, Bitlish, Exrates, Bittrex, Braziliex, HitBTC, Bithumb, Coinbe, Binance, Instant Bitex, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, DragonEX, CoinEx, Tux Exchange, Coinut, Bisq, SouthXchange, Kraken, Exmo, BTC-Alpha, Liquid, Graviex, Ovis, Coinroom, Crex24, BitBay, Cryptomate, OKEx, Bitbns, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bitfinex, BTC Trade UA, Trade Satoshi, Nanex, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, Waves Decentralized Exchange, B2BX, Poloniex, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

