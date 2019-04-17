Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Cuts Holdings in Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its position in shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 576,060 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.07% of Telefonica worth $30,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Telefonica during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 287.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEF traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 2,006,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.68. Telefonica S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie lowered Telefonica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

