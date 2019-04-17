Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Boosts Position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 22.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,932 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Comtech Telecomm. were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. 61,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $567.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.96 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

In other Comtech Telecomm. news, VP John Branscum sold 1,158 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $29,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,675.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

