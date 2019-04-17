Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires 7,276 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,170,000 after purchasing an additional 174,573 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 25,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Vertical Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on AptarGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.78.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $368,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,558.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.26 and a one year high of $112.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $685.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.21 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

