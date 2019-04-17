Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,766 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,626,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3,854.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,387,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225,539 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,276,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,450,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 10,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $501,937.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,401,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alejandro Lorenzo sold 26,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,236,728.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,398,519 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

