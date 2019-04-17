Moller Financial Services Has $296,000 Position in CME Group Inc (CME)

Moller Financial Services cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 68.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in CME Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in CME Group by 83.1% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME opened at $173.92 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $153.90 and a 52-week high of $197.08. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 45.53%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $420,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,017.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 10,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,794,880.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,474,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,489 shares of company stock worth $4,948,996 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/moller-financial-services-has-296000-position-in-cme-group-inc-cme.html.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.