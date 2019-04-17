Mitek Systems (MITK) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.38. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Stephen Ritter sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $127,081.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,052.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

