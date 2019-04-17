Mitchell A. Saltz Sells 3,700,000 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) insider Mitchell A. Saltz sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $6,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.07. Quest Resource Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 131,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 71,835 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 18.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

