Mirasol Resources (MRZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.68

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 30805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The company has a market cap of $35.01 million and a PE ratio of -11.40.

About Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea projects, which include the Atlas property and the Titan property located in Northern Chile.

