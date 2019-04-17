Millennium Management LLC Invests $4.42 Million in Rapid7 Inc (RPD)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 141,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of Rapid7 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,727,000 after purchasing an additional 62,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 61,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 70,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPD opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. Rapid7 Inc has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $53.87. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPD. Macquarie upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $689,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,955 shares of company stock worth $7,410,923 over the last ninety days. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

