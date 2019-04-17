Millennium Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Position in LTC Properties Inc (LTC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 260.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,574 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.25% of LTC Properties worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $2,284,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

NYSE:LTC opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LTC Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.51%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

