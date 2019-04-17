Millennium Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 118.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 51,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 53,772 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 323,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 615,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 352,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Antares Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.96.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.99 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.25 to $5.65 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

In related news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 92,078 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $276,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,385,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,258,345.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

