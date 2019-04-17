Micron Technology (MU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Nomura

Nomura began coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MU. BidaskClub lowered shares of Micron Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $834,358.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $621,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,119.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 394,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Micron Technology by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 165,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 60,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

