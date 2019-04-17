Michael T. Tokarz Purchases 2,100 Shares of MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC) Stock

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Chairman Michael T. Tokarz bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $19,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,080,694.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MVC opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $163.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.77. MVC Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $10.15.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The investment management company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter. MVC Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 60.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MVC Capital, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 334,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 93,999 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 22.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 284,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MVC Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

