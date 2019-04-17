Michael Arntz Sells 4,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $161,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Michael Arntz sold 3,055 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $149,695.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Michael Arntz sold 14,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $618,940.00.

On Thursday, February 14th, Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $145,520.00.

Smartsheet stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.69. 1,885,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.02. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $49.04.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.72 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a negative net margin of 30.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Smartsheet to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after buying an additional 72,383 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $225,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $246,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $1,834,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

