Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Increases Stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 441.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,627 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NCMI opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $601.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.87.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

