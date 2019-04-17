Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Grows Stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 426.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,731,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, GCA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. GCA Investment Management LLC now owns 381,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 97,730 shares in the last quarter.

In other Green Plains news, EVP Michael A. Metzler sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $261,748.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,377.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul E. Kolomaya sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $116,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,952.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,759 shares of company stock worth $719,462 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Green Plains from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Green Plains Inc has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.89). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

