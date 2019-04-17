Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,683 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 0.6% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $28,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4,415.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,790,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 21,307,608 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,606,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,810 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,032,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,860 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $226.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

