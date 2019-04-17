MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,669 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.07.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 823.71% and a negative return on equity of 127.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Jules A. Musing sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

