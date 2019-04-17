Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,706,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,078,000 after buying an additional 102,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,387,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,688,000 after buying an additional 366,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,827,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,381,000 after buying an additional 4,614,420 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $122,017,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $108,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other news, Director Mary Christine Gay bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,841.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

