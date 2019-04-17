Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,192,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,064,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 26% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. OTR Global cut shares of Johnson Controls International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

