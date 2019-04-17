Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 88,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 222,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,743,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,549,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,251,000 after acquiring an additional 289,208 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jonathan W. Ayers sold 15,905 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.13, for a total transaction of $3,310,307.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,047,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,959,147.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 997 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $208,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,144 shares of company stock worth $8,378,892 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $222.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 0.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.11 and a fifty-two week high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 1,501.97% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.67.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

