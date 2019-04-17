Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 148.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in CIT Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in CIT Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 18,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised CIT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CIT Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

In related news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 2,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $111,555.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Galligan sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $273,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,896 shares of company stock worth $552,081. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/meeder-asset-management-inc-grows-position-in-cit-group-inc-cit.html.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.