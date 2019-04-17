Medpace (MEDP) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.24. 445,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Medpace has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $71.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 7,946 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $460,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,760 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $535,849.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,928,451.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 705,200 shares of company stock valued at $44,620,856. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

