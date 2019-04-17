MB Financial Inc (MBFI) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in MB Financial were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MB Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,723,000 after acquiring an additional 285,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of MB Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,405,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,446,000 after acquiring an additional 133,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MB Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,405,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,446,000 after acquiring an additional 133,089 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MB Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,402,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MB Financial by 3,937.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,331,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,314 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MB Financial alerts:

MBFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

In other MB Financial news, VP Jill E. York sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $456,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian J. Wildman sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $144,999.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

MBFI opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. MB Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $245.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.95 million. MB Financial had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MB Financial Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. MB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/mb-financial-inc-mbfi-shares-bought-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals primarily in Chicago, Illinois metropolitan area. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for MB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.