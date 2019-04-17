Matthews International Corp (MATW) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MATW. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,686,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,564,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,913,000 after buying an additional 150,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Matthews International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,573,000 after buying an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Matthews International by 58.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 318,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after buying an additional 117,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Matthews International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 206,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 82,743 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MATW opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Matthews International Corp has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Matthews International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $374.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MATW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Wellington Shields cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matthews International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

