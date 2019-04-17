Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company.

MTNB opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,978 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 325.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,072 shares during the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

