Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 92.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $157.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $123.80 and a 52 week high of $166.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

