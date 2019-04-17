Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Buys New Holdings in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 271.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,457,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,350,000 after buying an additional 1,796,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,529,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,677,000 after buying an additional 483,493 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 58.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 475,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after buying an additional 175,700 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 600.0% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $30,306,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,806 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.33 per share, with a total value of $385,069.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $551,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,594.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

