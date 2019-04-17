Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Acquires New Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeGreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,403,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 294,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,604,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $32.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/massey-quick-simon-co-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-iq-merger-arbitrage-etf-mna.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.