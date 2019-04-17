Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Trading Down 7.3%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s share price dropped 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 638,428 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 215,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

MMLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $403.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 64,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

