Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
MMLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
MMLP traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. 481,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $425.38 million, a P/E ratio of -54.32 and a beta of 1.28.
About Martin Midstream Partners
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
