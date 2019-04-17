Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MMLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

MMLP traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. 481,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $425.38 million, a P/E ratio of -54.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

