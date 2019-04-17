Marten Transport (MRTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Marten Transport had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.00%.

In other Marten Transport news, Chairman Randolph L. Marten sold 9,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $185,644.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $112,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 191,066 shares of company stock worth $3,623,237 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

