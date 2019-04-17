Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Position Cut by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 3,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $99.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NYSE:MMC opened at $95.53 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $95.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $115,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $270,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 89,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $8,085,499.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,550,877.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,725 shares of company stock worth $20,508,280. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

