Markets Right Now: Stocks struggled to a mixed finish

4 p.m.

Stocks struggled to a mixed finish on Wall Street following a first rally sputtered.

Health care firms fell mostly gains in different areas of the market Thursday.

Insurers UnitedHealth Group and Anthem led the decline in the health sector. Both dropped a bit over 4%.

Banks and businesses held on for their early gains. JPMorgan Chase climbed 0.8percent and Boeing rose 1.4 percent.

Even the S&P 500 index edged up less than one point to 2,888.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 14 points, or 0.1 percent, to 26,143. The Nasdaq dropped 16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,947.

More stocks rose than fell over the New York Stock Exchange.

Bond prices dropped. The return on the standard 10-year Treasury climbed to 2.50 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

Major U.S. stock indexes gave up an early profit and were slightly lower in midday trading on Wall Street.

Thursday health maintenance and energy firms fell more. UnitedHealth Group lost 2.3% and Concho Resources gave up 5.3%.

Companies and banks were doing well. Bank were receiving help from increasing bond yields, which lets them earn more cash on bonds that they hold and also to charge higher interest rates.

JPMorgan Chase climbed 0.5%.

Even the S&P 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,885.

The Nasdaq slipped 15 points, or 0.2%, to 7,949.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the standard 10-year Treasury climbed to 2.50%.

___

9:35 a.m.

As losses offset gains for banks elsewhere in the marketplace, including energy companies stocks are barely moving in early trading on Wall Street.

Banks were getting any help early Thursday from rising bond returns, which allows them to earn more cash on bonds that they hold and to charge higher interest rates.

JPMorgan Chase was up 0.6 percent.

Oil prices dropped. That helped to pull energy companies. Concho Resources gave up 1.7%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was changed at 26,152. The Nasdaq slipped 3 factors to 7,961.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury climbed to 2.49 percent.