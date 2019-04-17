Mallinckrodt (MNK) Trading Down 11.7%

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) were down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.81 and last traded at $19.13. Approximately 2,714,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,711,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MNK shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $834.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.45 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 134.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 31.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the first quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,378,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 488,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mallinckrodt (MNK) Trading Down 11.7%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/mallinckrodt-mnk-trading-down-11-7.html.

About Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.